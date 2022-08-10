Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$42.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.09, but opened at $24.56. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 24,162 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $21,704,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 28.44%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

