UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.