uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QURE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $887.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $141,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,263 shares of company stock worth $947,359. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

