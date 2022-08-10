VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GDX stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

