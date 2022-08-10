Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $216.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

