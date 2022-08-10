Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VINC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $19.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raquel E. Izumi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy bought 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $54,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 79,200 shares of company stock worth $119,172. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $119,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $567,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.58. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $18.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

