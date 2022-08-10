Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

NYSE:VVNT opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.27. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Institutional Trading of Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 441,073 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Alden Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 419,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 213,556 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

