Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance
NYSE:VVNT opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.27. Vivint Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $13.35.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
