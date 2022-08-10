Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,621,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after acquiring an additional 138,908 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.46.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

