Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

