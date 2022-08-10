Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

