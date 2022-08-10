Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $214,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

