Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

PLBY Group stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $318.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.92 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

