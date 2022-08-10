Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

