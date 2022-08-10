Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Price Performance
Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.