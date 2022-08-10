Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

WFC stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

