Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $19,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
WPM stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.51.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
