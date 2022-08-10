Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives $14.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGYF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of SPGYF opened at $6.80 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.0282 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

