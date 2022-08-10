WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock to $50.00. The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 2175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5,631.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,393,000 after buying an additional 1,092,084 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $36,924,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at $29,042,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

