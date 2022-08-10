W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $5.06. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 40,587 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 462,563 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

