1,786 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FICO opened at $501.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.21 and a 200-day moving average of $435.35. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

