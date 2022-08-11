18,988 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 720.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 50,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

