23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at 3.98, but opened at 3.44. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.02, with a volume of 204,200 shares trading hands.

The company reported -0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.39.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

