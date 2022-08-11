3,452 Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $198.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.09. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $188.35 and a 1 year high of $286.89.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

