Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.31 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Accuray has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 14.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 22.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 36.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

