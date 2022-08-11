AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.50.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on AcuityAds to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
AcuityAds Stock Up 19.0 %
Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$232.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$11.87.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
