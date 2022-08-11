AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $23.60. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 23,018 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 5,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $104,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,935,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,364,827.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

