Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE AEZS opened at C$6.55 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of C$5.38 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$31.81 million and a PE ratio of -64.22.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

