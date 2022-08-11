Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Barclays

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $265.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.39. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

