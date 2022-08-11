AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOS. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.38.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$15.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$410.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.00.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

