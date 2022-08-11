Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $151.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EADSY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Airbus from €140.00 ($142.86) to €150.00 ($153.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €142.00 ($144.90) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($173.47) to €180.00 ($183.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbus from €137.00 ($139.80) to €135.00 ($137.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Airbus Price Performance

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $27.62 on Monday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

