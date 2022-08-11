Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $237,366.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.