Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Align Technology by 304.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $287.81 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

