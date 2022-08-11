Alliance Global Partners Increases Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target to $8.50

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Rimini Street Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $499.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rimini Street

In related news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares in the company, valued at $827,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rimini Street news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $156,867.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 22,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $146,116.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,546 shares of company stock worth $384,333 over the last 90 days. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rimini Street

Rimini Street Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth $14,832,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 2,336,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 1,891,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.