Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $84,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $232.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $233.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

