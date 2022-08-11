Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock to $252.00. The stock traded as high as $233.90 and last traded at $233.49, with a volume of 22879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.37.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.29.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.