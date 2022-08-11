Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Down 0.1%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 761,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,170,000.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

