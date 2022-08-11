Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

