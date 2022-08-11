Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.
Ambev Trading Up 4.6 %
Ambev stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.33.
About Ambev
Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.
