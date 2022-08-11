Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Lifted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Ambev by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 346,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev Company Profile

ABEV opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.