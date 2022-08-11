Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Shares Down 32.7%

Shares of Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) traded down 32.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.20. 209,306 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,450% from the average session volume of 13,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Amergent Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of January 4, 2022, the company operated and franchised 42 fast casual restaurants, including 29 company-owned restaurants and 13 restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States.

Further Reading

