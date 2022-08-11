American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 11,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 194,950 shares.The stock last traded at $18.48 and had previously closed at $24.17.

The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Vanguard

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other American Vanguard news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 502.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 110,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $610.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.83.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Articles

