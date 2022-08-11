Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,466,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 679,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,102,000 after acquiring an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 333.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 68,579 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $280.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

