Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $42.17

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Cowen lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,678 shares of company stock valued at $325,403 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions



BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

