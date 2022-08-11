Analysts Set CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price at $251.38

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.46.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 7.5 %

CRWD opened at $200.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.98 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

