Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Target Price at $69.50

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $61.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco has a 1-year low of $48.54 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $845.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

