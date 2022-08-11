Analysts Set Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Price Target at $140.00

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $193.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 0.14.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lancaster Colony

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after purchasing an additional 261,387 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after purchasing an additional 332,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

