Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 2,627.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ANGPY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71.
Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.
