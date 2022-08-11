ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $127.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen to $127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.90. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

