Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Arhaus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $6.40 on Monday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, CEO John P. Reed purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert T. Adams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $148,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,918 shares of company stock worth $685,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Arhaus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 100.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

