Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.

Insider Activity

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Insiders bought a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881 over the last quarter.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

