Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AX.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.31.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance
Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.76.
Insider Activity
About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.