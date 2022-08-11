Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $231.62 and last traded at $203.84, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.55.

The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,305,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

